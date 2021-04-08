Dobbs: Only 8% of MS cases due to highly contagious UK variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the state’s vaccination numbers reach new heights, Mississippi’s top doctor is encouraging everyone to “Be safe and get immunized.”
State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the highly contagious UK variant, B117 is now the common COVID-19 variant in the United States.
Dobbs said, “Only 8% of Mississippi cases are due to the B117. That could change quickly.”
Over 1.3 million doses have been administered, with over 553 thousand Mississippians fully vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health.
State agencies are partnering to get vaccines to homebound older adults, it’s easier for people in rural areas to get vaccinated without having to travel too far, and Governor Tate Reeves says progress has been made in the Mississippi’s fight to get everyone vaccinated.
“I’m very proud of the progress Mississippi has made. I’m very proud of all the people who worked hard over the last year,” he said. “(But) we need more and more of our fellow Mississippians to get the vaccine.”
The seven-day average of cases has dropped to just above 200, down from the peak of 2,400 in early January.
“The light is getting brighter and brighter, and the tunnel is getting shorter and shorter,” Reeves added.
