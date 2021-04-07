15-year-old Starkville teen charged with Easter Sunday murder of another teen

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police have arrested a teenager in the Easter shooting that left another teen dead.
Tyrese Macon, 15, of Starkville is charged with murder. He was taken to jail with a $750,000 bond.
Macon is accused of shooting Clifton Files, 17. Investigators believe the gunfire actually occurred inside of a vehicle at the intersection of Hilliard and Sherman Streets.
Starkville police say Files and Macon did not live in the immediate area. The shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
SPD continues to investigate the homicide. If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637.
