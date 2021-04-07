Ridgeland sets ward boundaries, voting precincts following annexation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s newest residents are now part of the city’s first ward and will vote at Highland Colony Baptist Church.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved setting the new ward boundaries and precincts for residents in the city’s recently annexed area.
The roughly 345 people brought in through the annexation will be represented by Ward One Alderman Ken Heard throughout the rest of the 2021 term.
However, it was unknown what ward the residents would be in once lines are redrawn based on 2020 census data.
State and local governments are supposed to redraw district lines every 10 years once census data comes out.
The lines must be drawn to ensure that each ward/district has an equal or near-equal number of citizens.
As part of its annexation, Ridgeland took in about 4.9-square-miles of property to the west of its previous corporate limits.
The area includes property around Greens Crossing Road, North Livingston Road, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and North and West County Line Road.
The annexation became official on March 5.
No primaries were held in the city. The general election is slated for June 8.
All voters brought in during the annexation will be eligible to cast ballots.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.