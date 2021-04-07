Raymond healthcare clinic now offering vaccines for people in rural areas

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A rural healthcare clinic is now accepting appointments after receiving a big shipment of COVID-19 Moderna vaccines.
First Choice Family Healthcare Clinic is offering the vaccine to anyone over the age of 18 who lives in Raymond, Edwards, Bolton, and Utica.
Family Nurse Practitioner Dodie McGee says it’s a struggle to get people in rural areas vaccinated because of how far you have to drive.
“Because so many in our rural communities lack transportation, it is very difficult for them to travel to get the vaccine,” Nurse Dodie McGee said. “They’ve also had to wait in long lines or because of their health issues or they’re unable to stand or sit for long periods of time... so we are available to go outside and give them the vaccine without them having to go into the clinic.”
You can stop by First Choice Family Healthcare Clinic Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To avoid long wait times, you are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 601-526-9001 or emailing firstchoice@firstchoicefamilyhcc.com.
The clinic is located at 119 South Oak, Suite 2 in Raymond.
