Quincy Casey to start at QB

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After two straight losses and falling to 3-2 on the season, Jackson State is trying to find ways to get back in the win column. For the Tigers this starts at quarterback. Red-shirt freshman Quincy Casey will get his first start of the season this Saturday when JSU hosts Alabama A&M.
Casey will be replacing Jalon Jones who has started all of the tiger’s games since Deion Sanders became head coach. “He gives us a different approach to throwing the ball, he’s a throw first guy, run second,” said Sanders on Casey. “He has that attitude man, we’re just hoping he builds on that.”
Casey has seen action in three games this year. The Tennesse native has thrown for 142 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he has scored one touchdown.
Jackson State will be featured for the second straight week on ESPN this Saturday. Kick off is set for 2:00 PM.
