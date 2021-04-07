COVID-19 in Mississippi: 270 new cases reported Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases and 4 new deaths Wednesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 306,611 as of April 6.
So far, 7,077 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,633,209 as of April 4. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 295,569 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 553,560 people are fully vaccinated and 1,344,622 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
