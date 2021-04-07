ALERT DAY: Spring warmth yields Spring storms by Wednesday evening, night

WEDNESDAY: Most of the day will feature variably cloudy skies and warm breezes off the Gulf of Mexico but may end with a line of storms trekking through the region. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s amid gusty south winds through the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry - but our attention will turn westward through the latter part of the afternoon hours as a line of storms will begin to shift across the Mississippi River. Along the line, strong winds, hail and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially near and north of I-20 through Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Risk of storms will tend to diminish by early Thursday morning with lows in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY: In the wake of the front – skies will gradually clear through the late morning. Sunshine will push temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Another disturbance will approach the region late Thursday into Friday, kicking off a few showers and storms by early Friday.
EXTENDED RANGE: Another surge of moisture ahead of another system will kick up rain chances through Friday into early Saturday. This will not be just one wave of storms; but multiple rounds of showers and storms during this period. A few of the storms could be gusty and heavy in nature. Skies will clear late Saturday – we’ll trend quiet for Sunday with highs around 80. A few more rain chances return through early next week as temperatures slowly drop to near- to below-average levels through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
