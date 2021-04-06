WANTED: Moss Point man added to federal fugitive list, reward offered

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Moss Point man was added to the state’s federal most wanted fugitive list.
Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. is wanted by the Moss Point Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Gulfport, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder and aggravated assault, officials say.
Officials say DuBose fired into a motor vehicle killing one and injuring another, while on a road in Moss Point.
The incident happened on December 31, 2020.
Officials consider Dubose armed and dangerous.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that could lead to his arrest.
Anyone with information should notify the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
