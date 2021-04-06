Polls now open statewide for Primary Election Day, how to find your polling place

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday for local Primary Elections to choose party nominees for the General Election in June.
Voters are selecting candidates that are running for city offices including the mayor, councilman, and alderman.
This is the primary election which means you will have to select which party you want to vote for.
Poll workers will ask you whether you’re voting in the Democratic or Republican primary in order to make sure you have the right ballot.
That means if you take a Democratic ballot, you don’t have the option to vote for a Republican candidate and vise versa.
If a runoff is necessary for any race Tuesday, it will be held on April 27th.
With several elections happening Tuesday, WLBT is your source for all local race results.
Click here to locate your polling place and find out about the latest voting precinct changes here.
