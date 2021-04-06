Morgan Freeman: ‘If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine’

Actor Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Source: Evan Agostini)
By Jacob Gallant | April 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:07 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian Morgan Freeman is urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Freeman was part of a PSA done by The Creative Coalition, a non-profit organization of members of the entertainment industry.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science,” he said.

Freeman lent his iconic voice to the “Be there. This is your shot.” campaign.

The 83-year-old says he’s already received his vaccine.

“If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine,” he said. “...Get the vaccine. Help make the world a safe place to enjoy ourselves again.”

