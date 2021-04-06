Morgan Freeman: ‘If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian Morgan Freeman is urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Freeman was part of a PSA done by The Creative Coalition, a non-profit organization of members of the entertainment industry.
“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science,” he said.
Freeman lent his iconic voice to the “Be there. This is your shot.” campaign.
The 83-year-old says he’s already received his vaccine.
“If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine,” he said. “...Get the vaccine. Help make the world a safe place to enjoy ourselves again.”
