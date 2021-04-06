Mississippi Mudbug Festival starts Wednesday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a fun way to usher in spring, you can sink your teeth into some CRAWFISH at the State Fairgrounds during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival!
Setup is happening right now, and the five-day festival starts Wednesday night, with a wristband night for all the rides. The festival also includes music and lots of crawfish for $15 a plate. It runs until Sunday.
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says he’s planning for this celebration to happen every year.
“Everybody’s coming out, getting ready to enjoy the spring time, beautiful weather, getting out and enjoying life again. So we wanted to do something in the spring for Central Mississippi, and what better way to do it than to bring out some good old crawfish,” Commissioner Gipson tells us.
Our own Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will be a judge at the crawfish contest, which wraps up the festival on Sunday. General admission is $5 per car. Coupon books can be bought for the rides.
Event times are as follows:
- Wednesday, April 7: 5 pm – 10 pm
- Thursday, April 8: Noon – 10 pm
- Friday, April 9: Noon – 11 pm
- Saturday, April 10: Noon – 11 pm
- Sunday, April 11: Noon – 8 pm
