MacLeod named SEC Pitcher of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. - After 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings to open Mississippi State baseball’s series against Kentucky, third-year freshman Christian MacLeod was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, announced the conference office on Monday.
The left-hander was in command throughout his 95-pitch effort and retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced in the game. He didn’t allow multiple base runners in any of the six innings on his way to his third victory of the season. No Wildcat touched third base and MacLeod retired 12 straight batters from the second to sixth innings. He struck out multiple batters in four of six innings, including five straight between the fourth and sixth.
The 11 strikeouts mark his second double-digit strikeout game of the season – both coming in SEC play – and his fourth career game with 10-plus punchouts. MacLeod is the third MSU pitcher to earn a weekly award from the SEC in 2021, joining Landon Sims and Jackson Fristoe. Sims was the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on February 23 after a perfect relief outing vs. No. 9 Texas, while Fristoe earned SEC Freshman of the Week on March 8 after spinning six perfect innings against Kent State in a combined no-hitter.
With MacLeod and Sims each winning a pitcher of the week honor, it marks the first time since 1999 (Matt Ginter, Brian Compton) that two different MSU pitchers won the weekly award. In all MacLeod becomes the 27th Diamond Dawg to earn the SEC Pitcher of the Week award for the 38th total honor.
Mississippi State closes its eight-game home stand with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against Southern on Tuesday, April 6, before hitting the road for a three-game series at Auburn beginning on Friday, April 9.
