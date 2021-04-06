JFD hosts live fire evolution to train new recruits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is hosting a live-fire evolution to prepare 11 new firefighter recruits for real live fires.
It will take place at the JFD Training Academy located at 1244 South Gallatin Street and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
The evolution will consist of a vehicle fire burn and a propane tank burn.
The department says it helps train recruits on what to expect any day on the job.
The public is invited to attend.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.