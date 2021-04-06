5 Jackson men sentenced to federal prison for armed robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate sentenced five Jackson men to federal prison for a string of Hobbs Act Robberies.
Joshua Cowards, 29; Christopher Delaney, 24; Cortez Kyles, 25; Tyreik Lackey, 24; and Marquarius Rogers, 20, were indicted in November 2018 for four armed robberies of three Jackson businesses: Community Choice Financial, Speedee Cash, and Dollar General.
The robberies happened in August and September 2018. Prosecutors say Delaney provided transportation and served as a lookout while monitoring police radio traffic. The others went inside the businesses and robbed the employees at gunpoint. In one of the robberies, a gun was pointed at a Jackson police officer.
The sentences are as follows:
- On April 2, 2021, Cortez Kyles, 25, was sentenced by Judge Wingate to serve 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in one of the armed robberies.
- On March 12, 2021, Tyreik Lackey, 24, was sentenced by Judge Wingate to serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in one of the armed robberies.
- On March 12, 2021, Marquarius Rogers, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wingate to serve 17 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in one of the armed robberies.
- On March 11, 2021, Christopher Delaney, 24, was sentenced by Judge Wingate to serve 23 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in the armed robberies.
- On May 11, 2020, Joshua Cowards, 29, was sentence by Judge Wingate to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after a jury found him guilty of his role in one of the armed robberies.
