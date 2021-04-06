Hinds Co. judge who presided over De La Beckwith trial passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge who presided over the murder case of the man who assassinated civil rights icon Medgar Evers has died.
Tuesday, the Mississippi Administrative Office of Courts confirmed that former Hinds County Circuit Judge Breland Hilburn had passed away.
Hilburn, who was at one time the senior circuit judge for Hinds County, sentenced Byron De La Beckwith to life in prison following his conviction in Beckwith’s 1994 murder trial.
Reporter Jerry Mitchell, who covered the trial, said Hilburn handled case well, as well as the pressure associated with it.
“It was a historic case,” he recalled. “Press from all over the world was there. I thought he did a good job.”
Hilburn served for 30 years on various local benches, including the Hinds County Circuit Court and county court. He also served as a Jackson municipal judge.
He retired from the bench in 2002, but later served as a senior status judge and was appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to help Hinds County with its heavy criminal caseload.
As a senior status judge, Hilburn also presided over matters involving former Madison County Circuit Judge Bill Weisenberger and former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree.
Details of Hilburn’s death were not immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.