First Alert Forecast: warm, stray storm Tuesday; storm risk late Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Most of the day will feature variably cloudy skies and warm breezes off the Gulf of Mexico, but may end with a line of storms trekking through the region. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s amid gusty south winds through the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry - but our attention will turn westward through the latter part of the afternoon hours as a line of storms will begin to shift across the Mississippi River. Along the line, strong winds, hail and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially near and north of I-20 through Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Risk of storms will tend to diminish by early Thursday morning with lows in the lower 60s.