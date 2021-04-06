First Alert Forecast: warm, stray storm Tuesday; storm risk late Wednesday

TUESDAY: Warmer air continues to filter into the region – sunshine will, generally, win out the day again, though a few more clouds will push over the area, yielding an isolated chance for showers and storms. The best opportunity to see rain will be south of I-20. Highs will still manage the lower to, a few, middle 80s. Rain chances will fizzle quickly after sunset as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Most of the day will feature variably cloudy skies and warm breezes off the Gulf of Mexico, but may end with a line of storms trekking through the region. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s amid gusty south winds through the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry - but our attention will turn westward through the latter part of the afternoon hours as a line of storms will begin to shift across the Mississippi River. Along the line, strong winds, hail and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially near and north of I-20 through Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Risk of storms will tend to diminish by early Thursday morning with lows in the lower 60s.
EXTENDED RANGE: In the wake of the front, we’ll remain warm with highs in the 70s and 80s through the latter half of the week amid a mix of clouds and sun and occasional rain chances. Another surge of moisture ahead of another system will kick up rain chances through Friday into Saturday before clearing out Sunday. A few more rain chances return through early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.