Elko leaves game with injury as Ole Miss routs North Alabama

Cody Adcock came out of the Rebel bullpen to begin the fourth inning and walked the leadoff batter, Kevin Brenning. After retiring the next two Lion batters, Garrett Smith launched a two-run homer to left field to make it a nine-run deficit. The Rebels responded at the plate by immediately getting two on after a Loposer single and McCants reaching via error. With one out, the Rebels loaded the bases after Gonzalez got beaned. Loposer scored on a sac fly to give Ole Miss a 14-4 lead. A throwing error allowed two more to score before the inning ended.