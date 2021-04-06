Diners at Pascagoula seafood restaurant might have been exposed to hepatitis A

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Customers who ate at Pascagoula seafood restaurant might have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
MSDH is investigating two cases of hepatitis A from two employees of Brady’s Steaks and Seafood, who worked at the restaurant while potentially infectious.
Customers who ate at the restaurant between March 1 and April 3 may have been exposed to the virus; however, at this time, MSDH said there is no indication of an ongoing risk associated with the restaurant.
“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low. However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant within the last two weeks should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already. All individuals who may have been exposed between March 1 and April 3 should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A only if given within 14 days of exposure. Those who may have eaten at the restaurant within the last two weeks can receive a free vaccine of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the Jackson County Health Department in Pascagoula.
“The management and staff of Brady’s are fully cooperating with MSDH to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure,” Byers said.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that causes fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain and dark-colored urine. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. If you think you have symptoms of hepatitis A, you should contact your healthcare provider.
