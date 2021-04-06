Claiborne County woman, convicted of capital murder of a toddler, wants new trial

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Claiborne county woman, convicted of killing a toddler, gets another day in court.
T’Kia Bevily was sentenced in January in the death of her stepdaughter. Her attorney was scheduled to speak to the media following those proceedings, but the judge put a stop to it.
Bevily was inside Claiborne County Circuit Court Monday as her attorney filed a motion for a new trial. He also requested a post trial hearing to investigate jury misconduct and outside influence.
She was convicted in January of capital murder in the death of her stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith.
According to investigators, the 14-month-old sustained multiple blunt force trauma to the head while in the custody of her father, Morris Bevily and T’Kia.
Judge Tomika Irving granted a post trial hearing to investigate the allegations of jury misconduct and outside influence.
She also issued a gag order preventing the attorneys and others from posting anything on social media or speaking with the media about the case.
Bevily’s attorney, Terris Harris, scheduled a press conference about the motions prior to court.
“Unfortunately right now you all the court issued a gag order, and I’m not at liberty to talk about anything as it relates to Miss Bevily, but I’m new counsel in the case,” said Harris. “I didn’t try the case, but we’re here to do everything we can to help her out.”
Bevily is in the Claiborne County Jail. No date has been scheduled for the post trial hearing.
