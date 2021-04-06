2 arrested after shots fired, employee hit by car at gas station

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Fayette Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a shooting Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at Sprint Mart on Main Street.
Officers arrived to find shots had been fired, but no one was injured.
However, during the chaos, an employee had been hit by a vehicle and was pinned against the building.
She was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition. Another woman was also hit by the vehicle and was treated for her injuries.
Investigators say two women were arguing in the parking lot that led to the gunshots and vehicle injuries.
Cenedra Fells and Gaber Elle Parker were taken into custody.
Fells is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Parker is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon (vehicle) and one count of attempted aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.
Court dates for both are pending.
