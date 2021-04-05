‘Roll to the Polls’ program returns offering free rides Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Primary Election Day in Mississippi is Tuesday, April 6.
Polls will be open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you need a ride to cast your vote, Mississippi Move’s ‘Roll to the Polls’ program is back in action Tuesday.
If you live in Hinds, Rankin, Madison, or Holmes County, you can book an appointment online at msmove.org or call 662-205-6683.
Mississippi M.O.V.E. started in 2004 as a coalition of community-based organizations in Mississippi that advocated for students, people below the age of 35, and communities of low and moderate-income families by working on voter registration, and education, and other social issues, according to other social issues.
Masks are required to ride.
WLBT will have live coverage of the races and results Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.