New Chick-fil-A coming to Highland Colony, pending approval from city leaders

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant could soon be coming to Highland Colony Parkway.
Tuesday, the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on site plans for the restaurant.
If approved, the vote would clear the way for the popular chain to be constructed.
Alderman at-Large D.I. Smith said he expects the plans to be signed off on, saying that having the restaurant come to Highland Colony would be a game-changer.
“It will give people an additional option. Now, if you’re (picking up catering), you have to either go to County Line Road or Madison. It took a lot of time,” he said. “This is a game-changer for us.”
The store would be located on the parkway between the new Wendy’s restaurant and the Costco fueling station, Smith said.
It would be the second one to locate in Ridgeland, but the first with a drive-through. The other is located at the foot court at Northpark Mall.
Meanwhile, a third Chick-fil-A is located at 1065 E. County Line Rd. in Jackson, about three miles from the proposed Highland Colony site, according to Google Maps. And another one still is about five miles north of the proposed location, at 1873 Main St., in Madison.
“I think everybody is pretty excited about it,” Smith said. “They have always expressed interest in having a (Chick-fil-A) in the Renaissance area.”
Smith wasn’t sure how long construction would take but believes work will go by quickly.
“They’re already doing dirt work over there,” he said. “That’s been going on for several weeks.”
The board is slated to meet 6 p.m. April 6, at Ridgeland City Hall.
