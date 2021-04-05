Man leads police on chase before crashing into guardrail near The Stack

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who led police on a chase Monday afternoon is now at the hospital after claiming to have swallowed drugs.
According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, officers started pursuing the man after he stole a vehicle out of Jackson.
The man first drove the vehicle eastbound on I-20 before getting off at the Crossgates Exit and going back westbound on the interstate.
The suspect then crashed on I-20 westbound near The Stack after hitting a guardrail.
Flynn said the suspect claimed he had swallowed drugs, so he was taken to UMMC to be checked out.
Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department revealed that a Rankin County deputy’s vehicle was struck during the incident. The deputy, though, was not injured.
Once released, the suspect will be charged with felony fleeing and possession of stolen property.
The suspect may also face additional charges.
