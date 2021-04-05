Madison Co. gets $5M in state funding for Bozeman Road widening project

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County received a $5 million boost from the state in its efforts to address increasing traffic along Bozeman Road.
As part of the state’s annual bond bill, lawmakers awarded the county $5 million toward a project to widen a 1.7-mile stretch of Bozeman from Mississippi 463 to Reunion Parkway.
The funds account for about a fifth of the overall cost of the project, which is expected to run around $24.5 million.
“Every bit we get from state and federal sources limits the direct costs to Madison County taxpayers,” said County Engineer Tim Bryan.
The first phase of the project will include widening Bozeman from two lanes to four lanes with a grass median.
“It will look similar to Highland Colony Parkway,” Bryan said.
The first phase also will include installing a multi-use path from 463 all the way up to Gluckstadt Road.
The widening is needed to accommodate increasing traffic. Right now, Bozeman averages around 12,000 vehicles a day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) traffic count maps.
The county is currently working to obtain the right-of-way for the project.
“We needed 54 parcels and have acquired all but eight,” Bryan said. “We are in eminent domain proceedings on some and expect to be in proceedings on more soon.
“I would love to have (that done) in the next four or five months,” he added.
Once the county obtains right-of-way, it will take another year to relocate utilities, such as electric poles, underground communications cables, and water and sewer mains.
Said Bryant, “(They) can’t relocate the poles off of existing right of way until we own the new right of way.”
No structures are being impacted by the acquisitions.
