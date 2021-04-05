JPD searching for suspects in Northside Drive, Fondren auto break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted for breaking into vehicles recently in North Jackson and Fondren.
The department tweeted images from the incidents Monday morning.
In Fondren, police are searching for at least two suspects who broke into “several vehicles” in the Fondren area last week.
Surveillance captured the suspect pulling on door handles at one residence. However, in that case, the doors on the vehicles were locked.
Pictures from another tweet show suspects breaking into vehicles and then stealing a utility terrain vehicle from a business in the 3000 block of W. Northside Dr. Suspects were in an older model pickup.
It was not known what day the Northside Drive incident occurred. It was also unknown if the cases are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.