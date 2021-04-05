JPD: Man found shot to death inside U-Haul truck on Archer Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a U-Haul truck overnight.
Investigators say they were called to Archer Avenue Sunday night where they discovered that a Uhaul had crashed into a house.
Police later realized the man driving the truck had been shot multiple times.
No other details have been released right now.
This is the city’s 39th homicide so far this year.
You can see where violent crime is happening in Jackson with the WLBT “homicide tracker”.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.