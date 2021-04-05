First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; trending unsettled through mid-week

MONDAY: Getting back into the groove after a long holiday weekend will be quite easy – at least from a weather perspective. Expect mostly sunny skies to take us through the day and trending warmer than average – into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight lows in the 50s under mostly clear skies.
TUESDAY: Warmer air continues to filter into the region – sunshine will, generally, win out the day again, though a few more clouds will push over the area, yielding an isolated chance for showers and storms. The best opportunity to see rain will be south of I-20. Highs will still manage the lower to, a few, middle 80s. Rain chances will fizzle quickly after sunset as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED RANGE: Outside of a few showers Wednesday, we’ll stay quiet and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. An approaching system will bring a better chance overnight into Thursday for showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as the front slips into the region. In the wake of the front, we’ll remain warm with highs in the 70s and 80s through the latter half of the week amid a mix of clouds and sun and occasional rain chances.
