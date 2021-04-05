First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; trending unsettled through mid-week

EXTENDED RANGE: Outside of a few showers Wednesday, we’ll stay quiet and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. An approaching system will bring a better chance overnight into Thursday for showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as the front slips into the region. In the wake of the front, we’ll remain warm with highs in the 70s and 80s through the latter half of the week amid a mix of clouds and sun and occasional rain chances.