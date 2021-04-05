Drive-in ‘Movies in the Park’ series kicks off April 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can soon enjoy a movie in the comfort of your own car or truck!
The Department of Parks and Recreation today announced its 4th Annual Drive-In Movies in the Park Series.
Beginning April 16th, families are invited to come out and enjoy a night under the stars, featuring a movie shown on a digital Jumbo-Tron outdoor movie screen.
Friday nights are for family-themed movies and Saturday nights will feature adult-themed movies.
Admission is $5.00 per vehicle and only cash will be accepted.
To decrease the spread of COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced.
Everyone must remain in or near their vehicles and wear a face covering at all times.
Here are the time and dates below:
Friday, April 16th, and Saturday, April 17th
Location: Smith-Wills Stadium parking lot
1200 Lakeland Drive
Jackson, MS 39216
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14th, and Saturday, May 15th
Location: VA Legion Softball Complex parking lot
4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive
Jackson, MS 39209
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th
Location: VA Legion Softball Complex parking lot
4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive
Jackson, MS 39209
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 23rd, and Saturday, July 24th
Location: Smith Wills Stadium parking lot
1200 Lakeland Drive
Jackson, MS 39216
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
