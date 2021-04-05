Drive-in ‘Movies in the Park’ series kicks off April 16

Friday nights are for family-themed movies and Saturday nights will feature adult-themed movies. (Source: WVIR)
By WLBT Digital | April 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 12:50 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can soon enjoy a movie in the comfort of your own car or truck!

The Department of Parks and Recreation today announced its 4th Annual Drive-In Movies in the Park Series.

Beginning April 16th, families are invited to come out and enjoy a night under the stars, featuring a movie shown on a digital Jumbo-Tron outdoor movie screen.

Admission is $5.00 per vehicle and only cash will be accepted.

To decrease the spread of COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced.

Everyone must remain in or near their vehicles and wear a face covering at all times.

Here are the time and dates below:

Friday, April 16th, and Saturday, April 17th

Location: Smith-Wills Stadium parking lot

1200 Lakeland Drive

Jackson, MS 39216

Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14th, and Saturday, May 15th

Location: VA Legion Softball Complex parking lot

4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive

Jackson, MS 39209

Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th

Location: VA Legion Softball Complex parking lot

4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive

Jackson, MS 39209

Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23rd, and Saturday, July 24th

Location: Smith Wills Stadium parking lot

1200 Lakeland Drive

Jackson, MS 39216

Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

