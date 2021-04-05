Arrest warrant issued in connection to Whitten Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department has issued an arrest warrant in connection with a deadly shooting on Whitten Road.
Tuesday, department officials said a warrant had been issued for Christopher Johnson in relation to the March shooting.
No further details on Johnson were available.
The shooting occurred on Friday, March 19, on Whitten near Cooper Road, investigators say.
JPD said other residents found a man’s body in the living room with a single gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was later identified as 52-year-old Scott Alexander Landry.
