Vehicle crash on I-55 before Gluckstadt Exit

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There was a vehicle crash on I-55 near the Gluckstadt Exit in Madison County.
A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound when the driver attempted to avoid a disabled vehicle, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Unfortunately, the car lost control and overturned.
MPS also states that there were four individuals in the vehicle and all of them had to be taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
