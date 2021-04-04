Ole Miss comes up short at Florida for first series loss

Kimbrell and Miller kept the Gators down out of the bullpen until the ninth inning, where Ole Miss was down its final three outs. Pinch runner Cade Sammons became the tying run on first after a one-out single by Graham to right field. Elko followed that up with a single of his own on a 1-2 pitch, bringing in Ryan Cabarcas out of the Gator bullpen to record the final two outs. He delivered as Dunhurst and Clavin Harris flew out, sealing the series win for Florida.