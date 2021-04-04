MSU completes sweep of Kentucky

Mississippi State (20-7, 5-4 SEC) built a 4-1 lead with a run in the first, two in the second and a run in the fifth, before Kentucky (18-7, 5-4 SEC) trimmed the lead to one with single runs in the fifth and eighth. The Wildcats had two runners on in the ninth inning, as well, before Parker Stinnett struck out the final batter of the game for his first career save.