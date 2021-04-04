Local school districts receive federal dollars from American Rescue Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools all across the U.S are receiving federal help after being impacted by the pandemic.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, more than $120 billion are being allocated to U.S. schools, including the Jackson Public School District, so they can safely reopen.
“We will receive approximately $47 million,” said JPSD assistant superintendent Dr. William Merritt IV. Merritt said the district is in the process of drafting up its plan detailing how each dollar will be spent.
With these funds, the assistant superintendent said the district plans to purchase more resources such as computers and laptops for students and educators.
They will also provide professional development to staff members and improve learning programs for students who are struggling academically.
“It may be in the form of after-school, Saturday school, or an extended school day in addition to summer school,” said Merritt.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, of the funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan, more than $1.6 million are available for schools in the Magnolia State.
However, there are a number of factors when it comes to determining how much each district will receive.
“The funding is allocated with a formula, similar to what’s used for Title One allocations,” said chief academic officer for the Mississippi Department of Education, Dr. Nathan Oakley. “It goes particularly to schools with higher poverty rates, student population, number of students there, and then the districts have some wide discretion with the use of the funds.”
Oakley said MDE is encouraging districts to also look at using the funds to address students’ needs outside of the classroom.
“To consider social, emotional needs, to consider telehealth services that may be necessary,” said Oakley.
Although the money is available, Merritt said each district has to draft and submit a plan to MDE for approval by April 16th before any money can be spent.
“As with all federal money, we have to spend the money first, then we are,” said Merritt.
Once approved, Merritt said JPS intends to have everything from their plan implemented by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
