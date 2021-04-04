JSU drops second straight game as Southern stymies offense

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) scored at the 6:48 mark in the second quarter when Jones connected with the Daylen Baldwin , the leading receiver in the SWAC, for a 75-yard score. JSU scored again at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Jones found Corey Reed, Jr. for an 18-yard pitch-and-catch. Jones was also dynamic on the ground and rushed for a team-high 74 yards. Keonte Lumpkin was the Tigers’ leading tackler with 14 stops – including a game-high 10 solo.