JSU drops second straight game as Southern stymies offense

JACKSON, Miss. - Sophomore quarterback Jalon Jones passed for 243 yards and touchdowns in a 34-14 setback versus rival Southern Saturday afternoon. The contest was played as a non-conference game and does not count in the conference standings.
The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) scored at the 6:48 mark in the second quarter when Jones connected with the Daylen Baldwin , the leading receiver in the SWAC, for a 75-yard score. JSU scored again at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Jones found Corey Reed, Jr. for an 18-yard pitch-and-catch. Jones was also dynamic on the ground and rushed for a team-high 74 yards. Keonte Lumpkin was the Tigers’ leading tackler with 14 stops – including a game-high 10 solo.
Baldwin finished with three receptions for 91 yards and Reed added 47 yards on four receptions. Southern (4-1, 3-1 SWAC) won the possession battle 42:49 to 17:11. The Blue & White return to field Saturday and play host to Alabama A&M at 2 p.m.
