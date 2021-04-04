Hundreds come out for a lot of fun during big Easter Giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people participated in a big Easter egg hunt and dinner giveaway.
In fact, Easter Bunny was even on hand to take pictures with the kids.
Five hundred 8 pound boxes of honey-baked hams were given out as well as fruit and vegetables to families in need.
They also received a case of bottled water and an Easter goodie bag.
Organizers said they wanted to give back to those struggling during this pandemic and the people affected by Jackson’s water crisis.
“For us, the art of giving is just that; it’s being able to show love and to be able to meet people where they are,” said Silbrina Wright, executive director of the Greater Arts Council. “We have great organizations that are showing love and showing passion all over the city.”
“We just wanted to put us all together in one space so that we can meet the needs that are happening right now around the city of Jackson.”
The event was sponsored by the Greater Arts Council, the City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, along with other community groups.
