First Alert Forecast: sunny & nice for Easter Sunday, storms likely to return by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting off our Easter Sunday on a cool and calm note with temperatures in the 40′s across the area. Today will be such a gorgeous and nice day! Expect temperatures to climb to the mid 70′s with lots of sunshine throughout the day. It will be a good day for any outdoor Easter activities. Tonight, we’ll cool down to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.
Temperatures will continue to trend warmer and milder over the next several days this week. On Monday, temperatures are expected to ride to the upper 70′s and then likely to see the lower 80′s after that each afternoon. It will certainly feel more spring-like out and even more humid towards the middle of the week.
The quiet and dry conditions that we’ve enjoyed lately will come to an end this week. Our next storm system will bring in a cold front towards the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. The SPC has issued a Level 2/5 Risk for the possibility for strong to severe storms along and north of I-20 for Wednesday evening and into early Thursday. We’re still a ways out from this happening, so more details and specifics are to come a bit closer to time!
