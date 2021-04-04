First Alert Forecast: quiet start to work week on Monday, strong storms possible by mid-week

Unsettled and active conditions are expected to return by the middle of the work week. A few isolated showers could be possible on Tuesday, but not everyone will see rain. Our next storm system will move in from the west during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. It will bring our best opportunity for rain and storms over the next 7 days. This system could also bring us the chance to see strong to severe storms as well. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is in place for areas along and north of I-20 for the possibility of seeing severe weather mainly Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night. We’ll be fine tuning this forecast and have more details as we get closer to time. Stay tuned!