First Alert Forecast: quiet start to work week on Monday, strong storms possible by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a picture perfect day on this Easter Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70′s. It will still be very nice and comfortable out this evening if you have outdoor plans. Into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s under mainly clear skies.
We’ll kick off the work week on Monday with more sunshine and spring-like temperatures. Highs tomorrow are expected to climb to the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer and milder throughout the work week with highs almost every afternoon in the 80′s. It might even feel a bit muggier outside towards the middle of the work week with moisture moving back into the region.
Unsettled and active conditions are expected to return by the middle of the work week. A few isolated showers could be possible on Tuesday, but not everyone will see rain. Our next storm system will move in from the west during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. It will bring our best opportunity for rain and storms over the next 7 days. This system could also bring us the chance to see strong to severe storms as well. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is in place for areas along and north of I-20 for the possibility of seeing severe weather mainly Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night. We’ll be fine tuning this forecast and have more details as we get closer to time. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.