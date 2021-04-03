Murals help UMMC students celebrate a year of community service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, some medical students in the capital city are celebrating how the virus brought out the best in the community.
Volunteers with Jackson Community Response recently set up two murals in Fondren, both of which are designed to serve as a thank you to the people who helped them better serve the community.
“We were thinking about how we wanted to celebrate all the hard work and collaboration and unity over the last year,” said Alexa Engel, executive director of JCR. “It wouldn’t have been possible without every person that helped us.”
One of those murals, “Embracing Jackson,” is currently on display on Duling Avenue and shows two people wrapping their arms around the city.
The work was created by local artist Sabrina Howard.
Another mural, entitled “Community Essentials,” is a collage featuring such COVID necessities as hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, paper towels, and face masks.
It was created by Dipannita Saha, but is not currently on display.
The goal is to eventually set up the pieces to other parts of the city, so they can be seen by even more people.
“(We had) them build so they could be moved,” Engel explained. “We want the community to celebrate with us as well.”
Engel helped form JCR in the spring of 2020, as a way for medical students at the University of Mississippi Medical Center to give back during the pandemic.
Since its inception, the group’s 200 or so volunteers have helped more than 30,000 people, including 100 people as part of its “Adopt an Elder” program.
“We wanted to minimize (their exposure to the virus),” Engel said, referring to the latter program’s beneficiaries. “We brought them food boxes, care kits, picked up their meds, and gave them calls once a week to see how they were doing.”
Engel said programs like Adopt an Elder would not have been successful without the support of numerous community partners.
“They helped us become connected in the community,” she said. “They let (people) know when we were doing something.”
In addition to Adopt an Elder, early on JRC established and staffed a hotline that people could call if they needed groceries.
“We would pack and still pack food boxes that contain one or two weeks of groceries, (including) veggies from Footprint Farms,” she said.
The group also provides COVID-19 care kits, which include hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, and the like.
“We had what we called ‘scavenger teams,’ who would contact everyone possible to see what we could get,” she said, recalling the shortages during the early days of the pandemic.
Today, coming by donations is easier, and the group has a good supply of hand sanitizer that is making available to individuals who still need it.
As the COVID pandemic wanes, volunteers will begin shifting their focus to other needs, such as food insecurity, community fitness, and health disparities.
JCR’s long-term commitment to addressing those goals is evidenced by the group’s recent name change.
“We changed it about a week before our one-year anniversary,” Engel said. “This was not because COVID is no longer a problem. It is still important. But we just identified more areas in the community that need assistance (and) we’ve agreed to help in those areas.”
