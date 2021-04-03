MHP investigates after 4-vehicle crash in Yazoo Co., injuring 2

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Parol is investigating after a 4-vehicle crash in Yazoo County.
It happened Friday evening around 9 p.m. on US49 just south of Center Ridge Road.
According to officials, a Cadillac sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a van that was traveling southbound.
The van was then hit by a Dodge Charger. A GMC Yukon that had swerved to avoid the Cadillac was also involved in the crash.
The drivers of the Cadillac and the van were both taken away from the scene with unknown injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles, however, were not injured.
This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the outcome of the investigation.
