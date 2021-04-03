GJAC slated to give away 500 Easter dinners at Saturday event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those in need will be able to get a bit of a boost in their efforts to prepare an Easter meal, thanks to a food giveaway slated for April 3.
The Greater Jackson Arts Council (GJAC) will be hosting a drive-through Easter egg hunt and Easter dinner takeaway Saturday at the V.A. Legion Softball Complex in Jackson.
The group is set to give away 500 eight-pound boxes, each with an eight-pound Honey Baked hams and fresh fruits and vegetables. The group also will be giving away cases of bottled water and Easter treat bags to children eight and under.
The event begins at 11 a.m., and boxes will be made available to patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Groups partnering with the Arts Council include Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation, Canton United Methodist Church, Jackson Department of Human and Cultural Services, Footprint Farms, Jackson Rotary Club, LeFleur’s Bluff Chapter of the Links, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Southern Poverty Law Center, St. Peter Mission of Camden, Trinity Mission, and Visit Jackson.
Face coverings will be required.
V.A. Legion Softball Complex is located at 4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive.
Other groups giving away dinners Saturday include:
- Greater Deliverance COGIC - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 110 Holiday Ln., Byram
- Davis Temple HDQ COGIC - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 1700 Dalton St., Jackson
Those events are sponsored by World Central Kitchen and Mississippi Southern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC. Dinners will be given away while supplies last. Meals serve a family of four.
