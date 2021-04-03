First Alert Forecast: warmer conditions expected for our Easter Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a chilly start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30′s for most spots. Our warmup will begin today with highs in the upper 60′s close to 70 degrees this afternoon under mainly to partly sunny skies. Into tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid 40′s.
A gorgeous Easter Sunday is on the way! It will be very nice and pleasant outside with high temperatures climbing to the mid 70′s with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer into the work week with highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s each afternoon.
Quiet and dry conditions are expected over the next few days. We’ll start to see rain chances increase by the middle to latter portion of the work week. A slow moving cold front will move in Wednesday and continue moving southeastward into Thursday. This will likely bring us our next bets chance for showers and storms. The SPC already has a level 2/5 for severe storms to the north of the area. We could possibly see this risk extended to the south for Thursday. This is still a good ways out. We will have a better idea and more specifics closer to time.
