First Alert Forecast: warmer conditions expected for our Easter Weekend

Quiet and dry conditions are expected over the next few days. We’ll start to see rain chances increase by the middle to latter portion of the work week. A slow moving cold front will move in Wednesday and continue moving southeastward into Thursday. This will likely bring us our next bets chance for showers and storms. The SPC already has a level 2/5 for severe storms to the north of the area. We could possibly see this risk extended to the south for Thursday. This is still a good ways out. We will have a better idea and more specifics closer to time.