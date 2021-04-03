First Alert Forecast: gorgeous & nice conditions likely for Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very nice evening is in store for us! We’ll see clear and calm conditions into tonight with temperatures falling to the middle 40′s. It will get chilly out into tomorrow morning, but not as cold as recent mornings. Easter Sunday will be a very gorgeous and beautiful day! Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 70′s. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer and milder into the upcoming work week. We’ll see highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s each afternoon.
Dry and quiet conditions are expected into the start of the work week, but rain and storms are expected to return by the middle to end of the work week. Our next storm system will bring in a slow-moving cold front towards the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. The SPC has already highlighted a level 2/5 Risk for the possibility for strong to severe storms to the north of the area. We could see this risk shift towards our area on Thursday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. We’ll have more details and specifics closer to time.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.