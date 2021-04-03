First Alert Forecast: gorgeous & nice conditions likely for Easter Sunday

Dry and quiet conditions are expected into the start of the work week, but rain and storms are expected to return by the middle to end of the work week. Our next storm system will bring in a slow-moving cold front towards the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. The SPC has already highlighted a level 2/5 Risk for the possibility for strong to severe storms to the north of the area. We could see this risk shift towards our area on Thursday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. We’ll have more details and specifics closer to time.