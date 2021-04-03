Eastover moving forward with plans to install public access gates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Northeast Jackson neighborhood has gotten clearance from the city to move forward with its gating application.
The Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation was preparing to submit its application for five public access gates to the city this week.
The news comes a little less than a month after an informational meeting was held to discuss the plans.
“We received clearance to move forward last Thursday,” GENF Executive Director Dana Robertson said.
Plans will now go before the city’s Site Plan Review Committee, which will, among other things, determine how the devices will impact emergency response and existing infrastructure.
The foundation is petitioning the city to install the devices at five neighborhood entrances: Eastover Drive at Ridgewood Road, Eastbourne Place at Ridgewood, Lake Circle between Restbrook Place and Rhymes Place, Douglass Drive between Ridgewood and Lake Circle, and Quail Run Road at East Manor Drive.
Unlike traditional gates, which shut off a neighborhood from the general public, public access gates only require motorists to stop and wait for the device to open before being allowed to enter an area.
The idea behind the devices is that they calm traffic, making streets safer for pedestrian use, and increase security, by taking away quick ingress and egress points for potential criminals.
Eastover will be the first neighborhood in the city to move forward with its application under Jackson’s new gating ordinance.
In November, the council approved amending city code, capping a 1.5-year effort to do so.
Under the amended statute, an informational meeting must be held before a gating application can go forward.
Woodland Hills submitted plans to install gates late last year but withdrew them following its informational meeting.
