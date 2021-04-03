Behind Hancock, MSU takes series over Kentucky

Rowdy Jordan moved his reached base streak to 11 games with a 3-for-4 night at the plate, while Allen was on base three times with the RBI base hit in the sixth and a pair of hit-by-pitch. Kentucky’s Cole Strupp (3-1) cruised through the first five innings, before running into trouble over the next three. He allowed three runs over seven official innings on six hits in the loss. Collett had a pair of hits and the two UK RBIs, while John Rhodes chipped in two hits in the game.