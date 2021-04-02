Vicksburg man with outstanding warrant walks into police station, gets arrested

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested Thursday after walking into the police station with an outstanding warrant for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
When Brian Chocolate, 34, walked into the Vicksburg Police Department, he was recognized by officers and immediately arrested.
During the booking process, meth was found in Chocolate’s pocket.
While appearing in front of the judge, Chocolate was charged with possession of meth and then bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $30,000 bond.
