SC proposal would bar employers from requiring COVID vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal to prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers.
The Senate Medical Affairs committee passed Wednesday a resolution that says no one in the state can be forced into getting the vaccine. The proposal also states that employers can’t retaliate against workers who choose to forego the shots.
Some exceptions include hospitals and other places with people especially vulnerable to the virus.
Employers could still require quarantines for workers exposed to COVID-19 and provide incentives for employees to get the vaccine.
The proposal now heads to the full Senate for a vote.
As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says nearly 1.3 million in the state, or 30.8% of the state population, have received at least one vaccine dose.
The agency also reported more than 685,000 are completely vaccinated, meaning they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
That figure represents 16.7% of the state population.
