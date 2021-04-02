Ole Miss suffers first SEC loss of the season

In the fourth, back-to-back infield errors put two Florida runners at the corners with no outs. In a long at-bat with Sterlin Thompson, Hoglund finished it with a strikeout while Hayden Dunhurst threw out Kirby McMullen at third and completed the double play. Florida would still capitalize after Colby Halter’s RBI single gave the Gators a 2-1 lead going into the fifth inning. After a quick fifth, each team would get a runner on base in the sixth, but failed to score. Mace continued to retire Ole Miss batters out of the Gator bullpen while Myers came out of the Rebel bullpen and breezed his way through the seventh inning.