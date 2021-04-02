Officials: 2 killed, 2 injured after crash near Highway 80 in Forest

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have died after a crash in Forest on Friday.
According to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thames, two victims died at the scene of the accident on East 4th Street off of Highway 80.
The two people who were killed have been identified as Michael Bell and Rodergas Taylor, both from Forest.
Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart stated that two others were also taken to the hospital after the crash.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted Forest police at the scene of the incident.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.