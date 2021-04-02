Morgan Freeman stars in movie filmed in Gulfport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The upcoming film starring Mississippi’s own Morgan Freeman was shot in this state. “Vanquish” was filmed in Gulfport. It stars Freeman and Ruby Rose.
The new film opens in theaters April 16th and will also be available on Apple TV, and everywhere you can rent movies April 20th.
The action/thriller features Rose as a mother trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her. Freeman plays a retired cop who holds her daughter hostage.
You can watch the trailer here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.