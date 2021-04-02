MHP: Multi-vehicle crash injures two transportation workers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WLBT) - State police are investigating a multi-car crash that left two MDOT workers injured.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 45 Alternate around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MDOT says the two men injured were part of a crew patching potholes on the highway.
Investigators say a tractor-trailer pulling a mobile home collided with the rear of two vehicles that belonged to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Fortunately, MDOT says one of the vehicles was designed to absorb impact if something similar occurred.
The other members of the work crew were not injured.
